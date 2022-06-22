Ankle injury brings hiker's AT journey to an early end

ABINGDON, Va. – After completing 1,035 miles of the Appalachian Trail, from Georgia to Maryland and raising $3,357 for Shriners Hospitals for Children, Brian "Fes" Stanley has made the difficult decision to end his journey due to an injury to his right ankle.

"It was a really hard decision because you've just walked over 1,000 miles, and it was tough, but you know, there comes a point where you have to listen to your body," Stanley said. "I had to look at it realistically that, you know, I had walked over 1,000 miles. I had raised over $3,300 for Shriners Hospitals for Children, and I had to take some time off to really get this healed."

Now back home in Damascus, Stanley is readjusting to life off the trail. He misses the comradery of the AT.

"It's been weird,” Stanley said. “When you spend four months living out of your backpack and traveling 13 to 20 miles a day and coming back, and everything you want is at your fingertips, it's weird. I'll be honest. It's sad at times because when you're out there, you're completely free."

Despite the mixed emotions of having to cut his time on the AT short, Stanley is glad to be back with his family and being able to spend Father's Day with his dad. He recounted his youngest daughter, Lyric's excitement when he arrived back home.

"My daughter Lyric, she's 9 years old, and she was really excited to see me when I came home, and one of the first things she said was, 'Daddy, you don't have to do any more of the Appalachian Trail,' I laughed, and I said, 'I know baby.'"

Stanley knows that every hiker on the AT is out there seeking to discover something about themselves and that, in his case, aside from successfully raising $3,357 for Shriners Hospitals for Children, he was able to find what he was looking for.

"I went out there looking for confidence with myself, for restored confidence. I went out there to find confidence in other people," Stanley said. "I went out there looking for love, and I don't mean that in the boyfriend, girlfriend intimate way. I mean in the love of nature, love of people."

Reflecting on his time on the trail, Stanley said hikers might set out with one goal in mind and come out of it having accomplished so much more.

"You may set out looking or trying to accomplish one thing, but by the end of your journey, your 1,000 miles or 2,000 miles, you will have discovered so much more than what you did when we first set out on day one," Stanley said. "The trail will open your heart and your mind in ways that you never imagined."

For now, Stanley is recuperating from his injury, spending time with his family, and debating whether or not to rejoin his trail family on the AT in a supporting role.

Stanley will be taking part in the Lebanon, Virginia Fourth of July parade alongside his fellow Shriners and hikers. He will be handing out flyers and giving out treats to raise more money for the Shriners Hospital for Children.

