'Animal sounds' no longer prohibited by Washington County noise ordinance

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors dropped animal sounds from the list of noises prohibited by a county ordinance in a motion passed at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The move came after a public hearing drew four speakers, including Robert and Anne Lough, who played a recording of their neighbors’ dogs barking during early morning hours.

Those dogs belong to Kenneth Rowe, who has battled neighbors in the Washington County courthouse in recent months in response to complaints that his dogs barked too loudly and too often.

After one woman spoke in favor of dropping animal sounds from the ordinance, the Loughs addressed the board, saying they had a rental unit on their property and that overnight guests had complained about the Rowe family’s dogs.

Robert Lough said he and his wife have been awakened by “annoying sounds” of the barking dogs at the Rowe residence.

On July 11, Robert Lough said the dogs barked for several hours during the early morning.

Anne Lough said the dogs have been “howling and screeching’ and have sometimes barked incessantly. “They never stop.”

Robert Baker, the former owner of the Lough residence in the Green Spring community on Randolph Drive, said that removing dogs — or “animal sounds” — from the noise ordinance takes away the only recourse in case there is a noise violation.

“A noise violation can come in many forms,” Baker said.

Supervisor Randy Pennington said there could be problems trying to enforce this ordinance in such a rural area if “animals sounds” remained in the language.