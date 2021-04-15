 Skip to main content
Animal shelter to host pet vaccination clinics on April 15, May 27
Animal shelter to host pet vaccination clinics on April 15, May 27

The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County will hold drive-thru pet vaccination clinics Thursday, April 15, and Thursday, May 27, from 3-6 p.m. both days, the shelter said in a Wednesday statement.

“This is open to anyone, not just Sullivan County residents,” said Cindy Holmes, the shelter’s executive director.

In addition to vaccines for rabies, canine and feline distemper, canine and feline parvo and canine bordetella, the clinic will offer permanent microchips, deworming medicine and flea treatments, the statement said. Costs range from $5 to $20, and microchipping will be offered free for any pets being vaccinated.

The clinics will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and there will be no appointments, the statement said. Holmes said that people are welcome to start lining up at 2:15 p.m. and should anticipate a wait.

“We vaccinated 221 animals at the rate of an animal every minute-and-a-half at our last clinic, but the wait was still longer than we had hoped with the volume of pets seen,” Holmes said. “We will have two stations operating at this clinic to hopefully expedite the process.”

The director added that all cats must be in their own carriers, dogs should be on leashes, and owners and their pets should stay inside their cars as they wait. She said that each pet will need a completed form, which owners can download and fill out in advance by visiting www.animalshelter-sullivancounty.org/vaccine-clinic-record.

Cash and major credit cards are accepted. Checks will not be accepted. For more information, call 423-279-2741.

