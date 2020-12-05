Angel Tree: Salvation Army’s annual holiday drive to provide toys, clothing to 1,000s of area children

The Salvation Army in the Tri-Cities plans to help thousands of children this Christmas through its Angel Tree program and various collection drives in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City.

The Angel Tree program was created in 1979 by Charles and Shirley White in Virginia to provide toys and clothing for children at Christmas. Prison Fellowship copyrighted the term later and allows the Salvation Army to continue to operate the program, according to a news release from the local organization.

About 85% of the Angel Tree children have been adopted, and gifts have been returned for about 62% of them across the region, the Salvation Army said.

“We are extremely encouraged by the number of Angels that have been adopted,” said Maj. Joseph May of the Kingsport Salvation Army. “We have seen an incredible show of support from our community as we try to make sure every child has a joyful Christmas.”

The Salvation Army has been collecting items for the Angel Tree program.

“We are even now putting together toy packages for those children on the Angel Tree,” he said. “It won’t be long before parents will be coming to pick up those gifts that people have purchased for the Angel Tree.”