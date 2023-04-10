ABINGDON, VA — Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis has announced his plans to seek re-election.

“I began my law enforcement career 35 years ago in 1988 with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and I have continued to serve the citizens of Washington County, Virginia," Andis said in a written statement.

"In November of 2019, the citizens of Washington County entrusted this office to me. I made a commitment to work hard for the betterment of all of Washington County," he said in the statement. "During my time as your sheriff, we have been met with challenges, but we have overcome those challenges and gained an invaluable experience and reward."

Andis said the job isn't done and he wants to continue to "provide quality public safety while continuing to improve the quality of life for those living, working, and visiting Washington County."

He cited a number of accomplishments during his term in office, including additional patrol deputies to improve call response times, equipping deputies with body-worn cameras to both promote transparency and accountability and strengthen trust, according to the statement.

He cited increased training and single-officer response training and doubling the number of deputies in the Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center. They have also initiated a new program where specially trained deputies "co-respond with certified mental health clinicians to provide enhanced mental health services to individuals experiencing mental health related crises."

He also cited efforts to improve drug enforcement, expanding the SRO program to a total of 18 officers serving all county school buildings.

In 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received its fifth accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

"Serving as sheriff of Washington County has been the greatest honor of my professional career. Washington County is home to me and it is truly a great place to live that is full of wonderful people who make serving as sheriff an absolute privilege," he said in the statement. "With your support, we can continue moving Washington County forward. During the next four years, we will continue our work of keeping Washington County a safe place to live, work and raise a family. We have and will continue to accomplish great things in Washington County, and I am excited to continue this effort.”