Anderson Street home destroyed by fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. – An Anderson Street home was destroyed by fire Sunday night, leaving residents of the four apartments in the structure displaced, but unharmed as a result of the blaze.

The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department (BTFD) responded to an emergency call from 1300 Anderson St. at 10:12 pm Sunday night. Fire Chief Mike Carrier emphasized that due to the proximity of BTFD Fire Station 3 to the scene, firefighters were able to respond quickly, arriving at 10:16 p.m.

“The fire station is 17th and Anderson, so it’s a straight shot four blocks down, so that is a quick response, but it is close to the station,” Chief Carrier said. “The first units on the scene reported that they had smoke coming from the sides and roof area and some from the attic.”

The house, which had recently been remodeled, was a wood frame structure divided into four apartments.

Chief Carrier reported no injuries.

“Occupants of two of the apartments were not home on their arrival, occupants of two apartments were, and everyone was out of the building,” he said

Firefighters remained at the scene until 3:38 am.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The BTFD connects individuals affected by fires with the Red Cross, who, according Carrier, provide them with a temporary place to stay while they sort things out.

“They (the Red Cross) typically will put them in a motel or something till they can find a place, or they help them find a place,” Carrier said.

