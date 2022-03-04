Analyst says $4.25 per gallon gas may be in our future

Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is “80%” of the reason U.S. gas prices continued a rise this week that likely foreshadow record high prices in the weeks ahead, a petroleum analyst said Friday.

A combination of Soviet aggression in the Ukraine and the annual switchover from winter to summer fuel blends are driving up prices at the pump. According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy, the U.S. record national average of $4.10 per gallon could be eclipsed in the weeks ahead.

“We’ve seen some pretty dramatic increases over the last few days. The price of oil continues to be very high, up again today at about $112 a barrel. The wholesale price of gasoline is up another 14 cents a gallon today,” De Haan said during a Facebook live event. “That means the price increases will likely continue across Canada and the United States. I know prices have already gone up 50, 60 and even 70 cents over the last few weeks. There will be more increases coming – to the tune of 20 to 30 cents a gallon.

“I do expect the national average in the United States will hit the $4 a gallon mark – that’s probably two or three weeks away,” De Haan said. “We are likely to set all-time records in the U.S. The record is $4.10 set in 2008 and that could happen by April Fool’s Day.”

Around Bristol on Friday, prices ranged up to $3.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded, with many locations increasing prices 20 to 30 cents on Thursday. Last Friday the average price locally was $3.31. It was $2.49 per gallon one year ago.

The statewide average price in Tennessee was $3.66 on Friday while the Virginia average was $3.71, according to AAA. The national average was $3.83 for regular.

Such sharp price increases are unusual, he said.

“Outside of August and September, which are hurricane season months, we’ve never seen such a large single day increase in the national average. The increase yesterday was 6.4 cents a gallon, the largest ever outside of August and September.”

The wholesale price of gasoline is up 68 cents per gallon in the past week.

De Haan said previous U.S. sanctions on Russia are contributing.

“While the U.S. has not directly put sanctions on Russia’s energy, previous sanctions on Russia’s banking and shipping industries is essentially putting a choke hold on Russian oil exports, which have plummeted,” De Haan said. “The existing sanctions are having a significant impact and that is why oil prices have continued to go up in recent days.”

De Haan said it is “matter of time” before most of the U.S. hits $4 a gallon as parts of California hit $5 per gallon.

“We could be on our way to $4.25 for a national average but there are developments that could change that,” he said.

De Haan said actions taken thus far by the Biden admiration have had no impact on dampening price hikes, calling a decision to release 30 million U.S. barrels “quite insignificant.”

“Prices are not going to slow down because that release is so small it will have very little impact,” De Haan said. “The 60 million barrels being released by the International Energy Agency is about 14 hours of global consumption. I wouldn’t think we would see much reaction unless we release 100 million to 150 million barrels of crude oil, now that we’re seeing some disruption from Russia.”

In 2021, the U.S. imported about 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily from Russia and about 500,000 barrels of refined petroleum, including gasoline, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

