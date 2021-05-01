Amid warnings about rising cases and low vaccination numbers, Sullivan County drops mask mandate

He said another driving factor was avoiding the “frustration our people would be feeling if our county were the only county in the Northeast that had a mask mandate.”

“I think we would have to be unconscious not to know that there’s a fatigue among our citizens with this after a year,” the mayor said.

Sullivan County has had a mask mandate in place since Venable first issued one last July.

The county’s COVID-19 cases have significantly dropped since the winter surge, when its seven-day average of daily new cases stayed well over 100 for a while and even passed 150 several times, according to Tennessee Department of Health data.

But TDH reported that the county still had a seven-day average of about 22 new cases per day as of Thursday, and its testing positivity rate was 12.8%, compared to the statewide 4.9% TDH reported Friday. The county also still falls in the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s red zone, denoting “high transmission” of the disease, and local health officials have warned that the case count has begun climbing again in the past month.

