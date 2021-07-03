Amid spread of avian illness, wildlife group calls for removal of bird feeders, baths

Leonard said the first cases were reported in northern Virginia, about two months ago, before reports began cropping up in other parts of the state as well as Maryland, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“If you look at the areas where it’s spreading, geographically, they’re all relatively similar — they’re kind of in the valleys and mountains,” Leonard said. “And the same songbirds that are ... in northern Virginia and Kentucky — we’re dealing with the same species.”

“Where the disease currently exists, it’s not rampant, it’s not like bird Ebola or anything, it’s not going crazy,” he added. “But it’s still affecting a significant number of birds.”

Although some media outlets have reported cases of the disease in Tennessee, the state government did not appear to have issued any statements about it as of Friday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency could not be reached for comment late Friday.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, meanwhile, has recommended that Virginians take down and clean their feeders in areas that are seeing the sick birds.