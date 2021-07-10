Amid slow recovery, Tri-Cities Airport budgets $3 million in CARES Act funds for new fiscal year

The Tri-Cities Airport plans to lean more heavily on CARES Act funding in the new fiscal year than it did in the one that just ended, after seeing a slower-than-expected recovery in passenger traffic.

In May 2020, amid the economic freefall triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport received $10.3 million in CARES Act funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport’s leaders put about $2.5 million of that money toward expenses for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a final report on that year’s budget. The new budget plans to draw $3 million from that bucket.

“We just adjusted our [revenue] projections based on what we’re seeing recovery look like right now,” Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said Friday. “In all honesty, by the end of next year, we might find that we underestimated this time if recovery continues.”

“But there is some worry that when school is back in and families aren’t traveling as much as they are, if business travel doesn’t come back strong, we might be looking at really low numbers again,” he added.