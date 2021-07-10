Amid slow recovery, Tri-Cities Airport budgets $3 million in CARES Act funds for new fiscal year

The Tri-Cities Airport plans to lean more heavily on CARES Act funding in the new fiscal year than it did in the one that just ended, after seeing a slower-than-expected recovery in passenger traffic.
In May 2020, amid the economic freefall triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport received $10.3 million in CARES Act funds from the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport’s leaders put about $2.5 million of that money toward expenses for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to a final report on that year’s budget. The new budget plans to draw $3 million from that bucket.
“We just adjusted our [revenue] projections based on what we’re seeing recovery look like right now,” Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said Friday. “In all honesty, by the end of next year, we might find that we underestimated this time if recovery continues.”
“But there is some worry that when school is back in and families aren’t traveling as much as they are, if business travel doesn’t come back strong, we might be looking at really low numbers again,” he added.
Cossey said that passengers typically generate the bulk of the airport’s revenue through parking fees, concessions sales and other purchases they make through the facility. He said he and his staff predicted — and budgeted for — extremely low passenger numbers during the first half of the 2020-21 fiscal year and a “slow return to normal” in the second half.
The latter prediction didn’t pan out: For the majority of that year, Cossey said, the airport’s passenger traffic was between 75% and 90% lower than its pre-pandemic levels.
“We really didn’t start bouncing back until a month-and-a-half, two months ago,” he said.
The director said airport officials hustled to cut costs: They put some projects on hold, reduced overtime for employees and deferred maintenance on some parts of the facility.
“Normally, those would not be ideal ways to cut corners … but we made some tough choices,” Cossey said.
Despite all the trimming, the airport’s revenues of roughly $5.5 million still came just over $1 million short of its expenses. But thanks to $2.5 million from the CARES Act bucket, they finished the year with about $1 million in net revenue, Cossey said.
The airport’s new, roughly $7.5 million budget has a more conservative revenue projection than last year’s, along with $500,000 more in CARES Act funds, Cossey said.
He said he’s hoping that federal support will allow the facility to move forward with a potential project or two — maybe an expanded parking lot, or improvements to the baggage handling systems. That way, he said, the airport can be ready for more growth once the economic recovery hits full stride.
“Prior to COVID, the airport was in a really strong growth cycle,” Cossey said. “American Airlines added [a] Dallas connection. And then they doubled that to two a day. … They’ve already put it back to two a day now, and we’re hoping to see that continue to grow. … We don’t want to be in a spot where the airlines want to add flights (to) places, and we’re not ready to because we were not in a fiscal position to do that.”
