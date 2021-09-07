Amid record COVID-19 cases, Ballad Health offers guidance on use of ERs

With COVID-19 hospitalizations at record levels, Ballad Health provided guidance tonight on the use of emergency rooms to "optimize healthcare resources for those who need it most."

In a news release issued at 5:15, Ballad officials said any person who believes they are having a life- or limb-threatening emergency, should call 911 or go to the closest emergency department.

"These individuals will be triaged immediately by qualified providers, and they will be provided with a medical screening exam by a qualified provider. If it is determined the individual does not have a life- or limb-threatening emergency, it is highly likely the wait times to be treated will be significant, as the emergency physicians and clinical team prioritize those with the most severe needs. ERs are not first-come-first-served, but rather, patients are prioritized based on medical necessity as determined by qualified physicians and providers," the release states.