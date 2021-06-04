Amid pandemic, Sullivan students' ACT scores drop

It’s important to note that a drop in ACT scores doesn’t necessarily mean fewer Sullivan County students will get into the colleges of their choice. According to the Hechinger Report, an education news site, a fourth of four-year universities had already made standardized tests like ACTs and SATs an optional part of their application process before the pandemic, and that number swelled to two-thirds during 2020. And there’s a range of preferred ACT scores among the schools that still require them.

But Flanary told the board that, to him, the scores point to how academically behind the pandemic has put some of the county’s students.

“I just want you to know that learning loss is really evident in the pandemic,” he said. “It’s something we need to think about as we’re moving forward ... next year … how we try to really ramp up ACT prep, things like that, to get students back on track.”

When board member Matthew Spivey asked Flanary how the school system’s ACT scores compare to those in surrounding school systems, Flanary said he wasn’t sure yet.

“The state’s not releasing these numbers — I keep up with them so I can do the formulas myself,” he said.

“This is one thing ACT’s not released much information about, the negative growth in scores,” Flanary added.

