Amid pandemic, Sullivan students' ACT scores drop

At the end of a school year rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County high schools have hard evidence of the pandemic’s toll on student learning: a drop in ACT test scores.
The crisis has “negatively impacted” students’ scores “a lot,” Aaron Flanary, the school system’s career technical and early post-secondary opportunities education facilitator, said during a May 27 presentation to the Sullivan County Board of Education.
Commonly used by U.S. colleges and universities as part of their admissions process, the ACT, or American College Testing, exam, gauges students’ English, math, reading, science and writing skills. Students who take it receive a score between 1 and 36, with 36 being the highest.
According to ACT, the nonprofit by the same name that administers the test, the average score among graduating high school students who took the test in 2020 was 20.6.
Flanary said that in the 2018-19 school year, almost 44% of Sullivan County students who took the ACT received a score of 21 or better. That portion fell to 37.6% for the following year, he said.
For the 2020-21 year — marked by pandemic-induced school closings, mandatory quarantine and isolation periods, virtual learning, prolonged social isolation and a slew of other disruptions for students — the school system’s ACT scores dropped even further. Only 210 out of 670, or less than a third, of Sullivan County students who took the test landed a score of 21 or better, Flanary said.
It’s important to note that a drop in ACT scores doesn’t necessarily mean fewer Sullivan County students will get into the colleges of their choice. According to the Hechinger Report, an education news site, a fourth of four-year universities had already made standardized tests like ACTs and SATs an optional part of their application process before the pandemic, and that number swelled to two-thirds during 2020. And there’s a range of preferred ACT scores among the schools that still require them.
But Flanary told the board that, to him, the scores point to how academically behind the pandemic has put some of the county’s students.
“I just want you to know that learning loss is really evident in the pandemic,” he said. “It’s something we need to think about as we’re moving forward ... next year … how we try to really ramp up ACT prep, things like that, to get students back on track.”
When board member Matthew Spivey asked Flanary how the school system’s ACT scores compare to those in surrounding school systems, Flanary said he wasn’t sure yet.
“The state’s not releasing these numbers — I keep up with them so I can do the formulas myself,” he said.
“This is one thing ACT’s not released much information about, the negative growth in scores,” Flanary added.
