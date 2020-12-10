 Skip to main content
American Merchant sale to benefit United Way of Bristol
Time to Buy Towels
Soft sell

American Merchant sale to benefit United Way of Bristol

American Merchant United Way 1

American Merchant is having a factory sale of towels this weekend to benefit the United Way of Bristol, which is way behind on its annual fundraiser.

 BHC File Photo
American Merchant United Way 2

American Merchant is having a factory sale of towels this weekend to benefit the United Way of Bristol, which is way behind on its annual fundraiser. The tags on the towels made by American Merchant are embroidered with the line, "Proudly Made in Bristol, Virginia."

BRISTOL, Va. — American Merchant will have a factory towel sale this weekend, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the United Way of Bristol TN/VA.

The sale will be held at the plant at 750 Old Abingdon Highway in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Bath towels are $4 each, hand towels $2 each and washcloths $1.

“We are excited to partner with American Merchant,” said Lisa Cofer, executive director of the United Way of Bristol. “With Christmas right around the corner, this will be a great opportunity for folks to pick up some last minute gifts that are made right here in Bristol, while at the same time helping out the community. We are truly thankful for this partnership!”

American Merchant has been shipping towels from the Bristol location since 2019. Maxwell Bleakie, president of American Merchant, said, “We make the softest, most luxurious bath towels in America and we are pleased to partner with the United Way of Bristol on this event. We know that United Way is on the front-lines in our community everyday working with families and individuals that are struggling just to have the basic necessities to live. Since the pandemic hit earlier this year, they have seen challenges like no other year, just trying to help people navigate the resources available and to keep them working, housed and fed. We are proud to support our community through the United Way of Bristol TN/VA.”

Tags

