American Merchant sale to benefit United Way of Bristol

“We are excited to partner with American Merchant,” said Lisa Cofer, executive director of the United Way of Bristol. “With Christmas right around the corner, this will be a great opportunity for folks to pick up some last minute gifts that are made right here in Bristol, while at the same time helping out the community. We are truly thankful for this partnership!”

American Merchant has been shipping towels from the Bristol location since 2019. Maxwell Bleakie, president of American Merchant, said, “We make the softest, most luxurious bath towels in America and we are pleased to partner with the United Way of Bristol on this event. We know that United Way is on the front-lines in our community everyday working with families and individuals that are struggling just to have the basic necessities to live. Since the pandemic hit earlier this year, they have seen challenges like no other year, just trying to help people navigate the resources available and to keep them working, housed and fed. We are proud to support our community through the United Way of Bristol TN/VA.”