Amber Alert issued for missing Hawkins County girl

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been a very intense 21 hours,” said Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.

At least 19 agencies from across the region have been in the Beech Creek area searching for Summer. About 60-80 people searched the woods near her home Tuesday, and more than 100 people continued the search Wednesday.

“Our main goal is to find Summer and to find her safe,” Lawson said. “We have plenty of help. We don’t need any assistance from the local people. We have professional people out searching.”

The area near Summer’s home is described as dense woods and difficult terrain, Lawson said. There is also virtually no cellphone service or radio communication, making it more difficult to find the missing girl, the sheriff added.

Lawson said communication between search teams in the woods, command posts and those away from the area is challenging. He noted that it’s difficult to send and receive calls or text messages via cellphone.

Lawson said Summer’s family has been cooperative during the search.

Anyone with information about Summer should contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.