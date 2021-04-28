Amazon plans new Bristol delivery center

“When we hosted Amazon officials here in Southwest Virginia less than two years ago, we were working to spark a relationship between them and our region. That visit followed the General Assembly’s approval of legislation to incentivize a second Amazon headquarters in the Commonwealth. I am thrilled that these efforts have provided a foundation for today’s announcement that Amazon will establish a delivery station in Bristol. This is a huge win for Southwest Virginia families and the entire region’s economy.”

— 40th District State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon

“This announcement is great news for Southwest Virginia and our people. We have actively pursued an expanded relationship with Amazon since they located HQ2 in Virginia. We were able to showcase our region to Amazon executives last fall and are excited to see this announcement come to fruition. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Amazon for years to come.”

— 5th District State Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol

“I would like to welcome Amazon to Southwest Virginia! Our InvestSWVA team welcomed Amazon to our region in October of 2019 to showcase the region’s high quality of life and its hardworking workforce. I am grateful for all the work that was put in to secure these jobs and this investment in Southwest Virginia.”

— 1st District state Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City