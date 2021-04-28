Amazon plans new Bristol delivery center

BRISTOL, Va. — Online retailer giant Amazon announced Wednesday its plans to establish a delivery center in Bristol, Virginia that is expected to create about 200 to 300 jobs.
The Seattle-based company, which is presently building a 2.8-million-square-foot East Coast office complex in Arlington, Virginia, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.
“Amazon is excited to expand operations into Southwest Virginia, investing in a new delivery station in Bristol. We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating hundreds of jobs for the talented workforce in the area,” Amazon spokeswoman Courtney Johnson Norman said in the statement.
The facility will be in the 70,350-square-foot former Snack Alliance building at 103 Thomas Road in the Bristol, Virginia Industrial Park near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. Work is currently underway at the site. The grading occurring next to the building is for box truck parking, van staging and van loading/unloading.
Since it’s an existing building, the facility is expected to open later this year and offer a starting wage of $15 per hour plus a variety of benefits, according to the statement.
The facility will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the region. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers, according to the statement.
The building is owned by Jim Street of Street & Co., LLC.
“The Street team has been working with the Amazon team for a few months to finalize plans and scheduling. We are extremely happy to have Amazon as a tenant and to be part of creating new jobs in the region,” Street said.
“We are very excited that Amazon has chosen Bristol for their new facility,” said Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley. “We look forward to welcoming them as a valued member of our local business community, the job opportunities their investment in our city will create, and their future success.”
City Manager Randy Eads said Street deserves considerable credit in locating this business.
“This is another exciting economic development opportunity for the citizens of Bristol. I am extremely grateful Amazon chose Bristol as a place to call home. This project could not have happened without the help of Jim Street and his team,” Eads said. “Amazon leads the world in innovation, technology and out-of-the-box thinking. Its ability to adapt to an ever-changing world has propelled it to be one of the most valued companies in the world. I look forward to working with Amazon and helping it have a home in Bristol for years to come.”
Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex, according to the statement.
