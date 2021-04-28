Amazon distribution center planned for Bristol

UPDATE:

BRISTOL, Va. -- Online retailer Amazon plans to open and operate a distribution center in Bristol Virginia, City Manager Randy Eads confirmed.

The center is expected to create "hundreds" of jobs according to a written statement.

"Amazon is announcing a new delivery station in Bristol, Virginia, which is expected to open later this year. The facility will create hundreds of new jobs, paying a starting wage of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits offered on the first day of employment," according to the statement.

The center will be in the former Snack Alliance building on Thomas Road near Interstate 81's Exit 7, Eads said this afternoon.

“Amazon is excited to expand operations into Southwest Virginia, investing in a new delivery station in Bristol. We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating hundreds of jobs for the talented workforce in the area,” said spokesperson Courtney Johnson Norman.

Work is already underway on the location and Eads said he expects it will open later this year.