 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amazon distribution center planned for Bristol
0 comments
breaking

Amazon distribution center planned for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE:

BRISTOL, Va. -- Online retailer Amazon plans to open and operate a distribution center in Bristol Virginia, City Manager Randy Eads confirmed.

The center is expected to create "hundreds" of jobs according to a written statement.

"Amazon is announcing a new delivery station in Bristol, Virginia, which is expected to open later this year. The facility will create hundreds of new jobs, paying a starting wage of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits offered on the first day of employment," according to the statement.

The center will be in the former Snack Alliance building on Thomas Road near Interstate 81's Exit 7, Eads said this afternoon.

“Amazon is excited to expand operations into Southwest Virginia, investing in a new delivery station in Bristol. We are committed to providing efficient delivery for customers and creating hundreds of jobs for the talented workforce in the area,” said spokesperson Courtney Johnson Norman.

Work is already underway on the location and Eads said he expects it will open later this year.

“We are very excited that Amazon has chosen Bristol for their new facility,” said Bill Hartley, Mayor of the City of Bristol. “We look forward to welcoming them as a valued member of our local business community, the job opportunities their investment in our city will create, and their future success.”

Work continues on the Seattle-based  company's 2.8-million square-foot Arlington Virginia office tower.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police video: Calif. man dies after knee on back

Watch Now: Related Video

Police video: Calif. man dies after knee on back

Watch Now: Related Video

Police video: Calif. man dies after knee on back

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Barter Theatre proves it can 'reach people in new ways'
Latest Headlines

Barter Theatre proves it can 'reach people in new ways'

Katy Brown’s Barter Theatre plunged past COVID-19 and moved into the Moonlite Drive-in Theatre nearly a year ago. It’s been impossible, amid the pandemic, to stage shows at the original Barter Theatre or its satellite stage — both in downtown Abingdon — due to social distancing regulations and ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts