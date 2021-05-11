Alpha reports $32.7M net loss in Q1

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alpha Metallurgical Resources reported a $32.7 million net loss during the first quarter of 2021 and reiterated its operating guidance for the remainder of the year.
Alpha’s loss for the period ending March 31 represented a net loss per diluted share of $1.78. It was an improvement from the previous quarter — a loss of $55.1 million or $3 per diluted share — and the same quarter in 2020, when the company reported a $36.2 million loss, or $1.98 per diluted share, according to a written statement.
Alpha reported sales of 4.1 million tons of coal, up from 3.7 million tons during the previous quarter and 3.9 million tons in the first quarter of 2020.
Value of the company’s stock rose 13.6% Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, as it closed at $15.17 after opening at $13.91.
Its adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] was $28.9 million, which is up substantially from $7.4 million in the previous quarter.
“Our first quarter results demonstrate our continued commitment to cost management and focus on fundamental operations performance,” David Stetson, Alpha’s chairman and CEO, said in the statement. “Despite pricing headwinds from the Australian indices that limited our total realizations for the quarter, Alpha’s volumes were very strong and we remain cautiously optimistic about improved market conditions going into the second half of 2021.”
Alpha reported $359.9 million on sales of 3.7 million tons of metallurgical coal, up from $298.8 million on 3.2 million tons the previous quarter. Other sales totaled $25.6 million, down from $33.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, due to lower volumes.
The company’s cost per ton was $71.72 for met coal, up from $69.25 the previous quarter, due to the cost of supplies — primarily diesel fuel and roof support — according to the statement.
As of March 31, Alpha had $92.2 million in unrestricted cash and $148.2 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt was $579.8 million.
The company expects to reduce its pension contributions from $14.1 million in 2021 to a minimum contribution of $11.4 million, according to the statement.
Alpha expects its coal shipments to range between 14.8 million and 16.2 million tons, with met coal volume expected to range between 13.5 million and 14.5 million tons.