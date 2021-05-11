Alpha reports $32.7M net loss in Q1

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Alpha Metallurgical Resources reported a $32.7 million net loss during the first quarter of 2021 and reiterated its operating guidance for the remainder of the year.

Alpha’s loss for the period ending March 31 represented a net loss per diluted share of $1.78. It was an improvement from the previous quarter — a loss of $55.1 million or $3 per diluted share — and the same quarter in 2020, when the company reported a $36.2 million loss, or $1.98 per diluted share, according to a written statement.

Alpha reported sales of 4.1 million tons of coal, up from 3.7 million tons during the previous quarter and 3.9 million tons in the first quarter of 2020.

Value of the company’s stock rose 13.6% Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, as it closed at $15.17 after opening at $13.91.

Its adjusted EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] was $28.9 million, which is up substantially from $7.4 million in the previous quarter.