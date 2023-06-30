BRISTOL, Va. — Crossroads Medical Mission plans to use a new $45,000 allocation from the city to acquire and begin repurposing a building adjacent to its downtown medical clinic.

On Tuesday the City Council unanimously approved a plan to transfer $45,000 of unused federal Community Development Block Grant — Coronavirus CARES Act funds to the locally based medical care provider — to augment its current services.

The city had unspent funds — which were allocated but unused — following the pandemic.

A public notice regarding this allocation to Crossroads Medical was posted in this newspaper June 20 and a public comment period regarding the transfer is now underway and will conclude July 20.

“Not all of this money was spent. There is a balance left of $85,076.70. As a result, the staff would like to re-allocate the balance of the funding for public service projects and activities,” Director of Community Development and Planning Jay Detrick told the council.

“Approximately $45,000 would be allocated to assist Crossroads Medical Mission in the acquisition of property to expand its services which will assist in the response to future pandemics,” he said.

For more than 20 years, Crossroads has provided free primary and urgent health care, medical screenings, minor surgery, medication assistance, education and counseling services to uninsured residents of this region.

Their plan is to acquire the vacant one-story, brick home next to the clinic at 433 Scott St. The building formerly served as the parsonage to the nearby John Wesley United Methodist Church.

“We had no idea that the property next door was a parsonage that was abandoned — and was not being used in the best possible way,” Crossroads Executive Director Cindy Rockett told the council. “We started thinking, this would be a great addition to Crossroads Medical Mission.”

They are contemplating offering a range of services not currently available at its clinic or through its mobile clinic, she said.

“We are so excited to be able to purchase that property. The church has agreed to sell it to us for a very reasonable price and we plan to build onto that,” Rockett said.

Detrick said the city staff is currently reviewing other entities which previously received some of this type of funding — which has expiration date for use — and reaching out to them to see if they have eligible programs or needs.