All Virginians ages 16 and up now eligible for vaccines
All Virginians ages 16 and up now eligible for vaccines

Virginia has expanded vaccine eligibility to all Virginians ages 16 and older, according to a statement from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.

“This expansion of eligibility comes as Virginia reaches a new milestone in its vaccination program—approximately half of all adults in the commonwealth have received at least one dose,” the statement said.

The expanded eligibility started Sunday. Virginia residents who want to be vaccinated can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA for help finding and setting up appointments, the statement said.

