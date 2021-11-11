All Ballad Health employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 4

Beginning Jan. 4, all Ballad Health employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the health system announced tonight.

The requirement will apply to Ballad's 15,000 team members and contracted vendor partners, Ballad said. The only exceptions will be for approved medical or religious exemption, Ballad said in a news release.

Ballad's announcement comes a week after President Joe Biden and the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a new requirement that hospitals and other health care organizations that participate in Medicare and Medicaid require their physicians, team members, volunteers, students, interns, vendors and any other individual who may come into contact with others within the work setting be vaccinated by one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.

"This new rule is far-reaching and the implications are very serious for hospitals and health systems. Non-compliance by hospitals will lead to significant fines and, ultimately, termination from federal health care programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Given that rural health systems like Ballad Health rely so heavily on participating in Medicare, Medicaid and other government programs (more than 70% of our patients are those who depend on government insurance), the consequences for non-compliance would be devastating to our region," the release states.