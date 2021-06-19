Alabama concert on track for August

Alabama, the legendary country music act whose Bristol concert has been postponed three times, is still on track to perform this August at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre.
Last summer, the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, presented by Ballad Health, and the band mutually agreed to postpone its “50th Anniversary Tour” scheduled stop to Aug. 14. Alabama had originally been scheduled to stop in Bristol in 2019, but illness left the lead singer unable to appear. The concert was then postponed to 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to another rescheduling.
The highly anticipated concert was not structured to align with social distancing measures under Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines, BMS said in a statement last summer.
All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored Aug. 14 and guests were encouraged to keep their original tickets, BMS said. Last year, guests who purchased their tickets directly from Ticketmaster and the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre ticket office received an email with other options available to them.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with special guest John Michael Montgomery. A fireworks event is scheduled after the show.
Alabama has scored more than 40 No. 1 country singles, sold more than 75 million records and garnered more than 200 awards, including artist of the decade for the 1980s, according to the band. Illness and COVID-19 led the band to postpone shows across the country, but they began performing again in April.
This month, Alabama has performed three shows, including concerts in Florida, South Carolina and Minnesota, according to Ticketmaster.
During the pandemic, Alabama performed a couple of virtual shows. In October 2020, the band performed for Camping World/Gander Mountain in a show that was streamed worldwide. They did an encore on New Year’s Eve.
Alabama is performing only on weekends this summer. Almost all of the singers, musicians and crew have been vaccinated, according to the band.
The Bristol concert is one week before the Thunder Valley Nitro Nationals & Rally and one month before the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. The events are being held at full capacity.
Tickets are still available for the August show at Bristol. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or through the Bristol Motor Speedway website.