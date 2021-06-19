Alabama concert on track for August

Alabama, the legendary country music act whose Bristol concert has been postponed three times, is still on track to perform this August at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre.

Last summer, the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, presented by Ballad Health, and the band mutually agreed to postpone its “50th Anniversary Tour” scheduled stop to Aug. 14. Alabama had originally been scheduled to stop in Bristol in 2019, but illness left the lead singer unable to appear. The concert was then postponed to 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to another rescheduling.

The highly anticipated concert was not structured to align with social distancing measures under Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines, BMS said in a statement last summer.

All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored Aug. 14 and guests were encouraged to keep their original tickets, BMS said. Last year, guests who purchased their tickets directly from Ticketmaster and the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre ticket office received an email with other options available to them.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with special guest John Michael Montgomery. A fireworks event is scheduled after the show.