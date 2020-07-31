Alabama again postpones Bristol concert

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The inaugural concert at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre at the Bristol Dragway featuring the iconic band Alabama has been postponed for a third time, Bristol Motor Speedway announced Thursday.
The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, presented by Ballad Health, and the band have mutually agreed to postpone its “50th Anniversary Tour” scheduled stop in August to Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
ALABAMA was originally scheduled to stop in Bristol in 2019, but illness left the lead singer unable to appear. The concert was then postponed to 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to another rescheduling.
The highly anticipated concert is not structured to align with social distancing measures under current Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines, BMS said in a statement Thursday.
All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored on the new date and guests are encouraged to keep their original tickets, BMS said.
Guests who purchased their tickets directly from Ticketmaster and the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre ticket office will receive an email in the coming days with other options available to them. Those account-holders may email tickets@bristolmotorspeedway.com with questions.
Also on Thursday, Bristol Dragway officials announced that the 2020 Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem would move to a 2021 date. The dates for the 2021 Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem will be announced in the future.
“Due to the interactive and close nature of concert goers and those who attend the Bristol Chevy Show, with the car show, pit access and swap meet, it’s unfortunately not feasible to host these events in a safe manner under the current guidelines and protocols,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Dragway and Thunder Valley Amphitheatre. “The safety of our guests and participants is our top priority and we thank everyone involved for their patience and understanding. We look forward to bringing these popular events back to Thunder Valley in 2021.