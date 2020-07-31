You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama again postpones Bristol concert
0 comments
top story

Alabama again postpones Bristol concert

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The inaugural concert at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre at the Bristol Dragway featuring the iconic band Alabama has been postponed for a third time, Bristol Motor Speedway announced Thursday.

The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre, presented by Ballad Health, and the band have mutually agreed to postpone its “50th Anniversary Tour” scheduled stop in August to Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

ALABAMA was originally scheduled to stop in Bristol in 2019, but illness left the lead singer unable to appear. The concert was then postponed to 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic has led to another rescheduling.

The highly anticipated concert is not structured to align with social distancing measures under current Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines, BMS said in a statement Thursday.

All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will be honored on the new date and guests are encouraged to keep their original tickets, BMS said.

Guests who purchased their tickets directly from Ticketmaster and the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre ticket office will receive an email in the coming days with other options available to them. Those account-holders may email tickets@bristolmotorspeedway.com with questions.

Also on Thursday, Bristol Dragway officials announced that the 2020 Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem would move to a 2021 date. The dates for the 2021 Bristol Chevy Show and Thunder Valley Mayhem will be announced in the future.

“Due to the interactive and close nature of concert goers and those who attend the Bristol Chevy Show, with the car show, pit access and swap meet, it’s unfortunately not feasible to host these events in a safe manner under the current guidelines and protocols,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Dragway and Thunder Valley Amphitheatre. “The safety of our guests and participants is our top priority and we thank everyone involved for their patience and understanding. We look forward to bringing these popular events back to Thunder Valley in 2021.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

No local COVID-19 case clusters linked to Bristol race
Local News

No local COVID-19 case clusters linked to Bristol race

  • Updated

More than a week after Bristol Motor Speedway hosted one of the country’s largest in-person sports gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, local health officials say they have not linked any case clusters to the NASCAR All-Star Race, as of Thursday.

+14
Abingdon businesses dealing with loss of tourism due to pandemic
Local News

Abingdon businesses dealing with loss of tourism due to pandemic

  • 6 min to read

Normally, this time of year, Abingdon blossoms with the Virginia Highlands festival, providing a buzz all through the streets and into the parks. But the coronavirus has stolen the lifeblood of the town this summer, eroded tourism taxes and kept its beloved recreation center shuttered since March.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News