BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Emergency Medical Services and fire departments from Sullivan and Washington counties conducted emergency airfield exercises Thursday at Tri-Cities Airport.

The drill, a federally mandated exercise held every three years, simulated the crash of a 50-seat regional jet en route to Tri-Cities.

Jim Bean, the director of Emergency Management for Sullivan County, who was in charge of the simulation, highlighted why it is important for the departments to conduct these exercises together.

“First thing is the FAA requires at least every three years to do a full-scale exercise, and secondly, it’s good to do a full-scale exercise within cities and counties at least every three years to test our functionality, coordination our radio systems, how everything works together, how we communicate,” Bean said.

The simulation took place at Aerospace Park on the south side of the Tri-Cities airfield. It took about 90 minutes to complete.

Bean explained that the second part of the drill focused on the transporting and treatment of victims to local hospitals. For this, a mock hospital was set up in the Tri-Cities airport.

“Each hospital is simulating an X number of victims that would be received back in the Vet Center, Holston Valley, and then all the area hospitals,” Bean said. “We probably got at least 100 responders participating; 50-plus volunteers that agreed to be victims today.”

Students from West Ridge High Schools’ health sciences class participated in the drill, playing the roles of injured passengers. Amy Joyner, a West Ridge High School teacher, said the 38 students who participated have all been learning about triage in class and that some of the students are already certified as nursing or medical assistants.

“They’ve learned a lot of, like, even a lot of the wording in here and stuff they’ve learned about it. But now they’re getting to see it in real life,” Joyner said. “They’re learning how to triage and to see what’s most important and what can wait and how time-sensitive stuff is. You know, to get to it quickly and just seeing how a disaster drill, if this were real, how it would play off and how it works.”

Before the simulation started, Keira Rose, a senior at West Ridge High School, explained that she signed up to participate in the drill because she wants to be a nurse and detailed the injuries that she was assigned to act out.

“I’m supposed to be having second-degree burns on my face, right arm amputation, and bleeding controlled to severe,” Rose said. “I expect to be carried off in an ambulance.”

“I definitely want to become a nurse after this,” she exclaimed.

Rose also explained that this was not her class’s first simulation.

“We went to ETSU Public Health and did like a car crash simulator, and we got to actually assess the patients and triage ourselves,” Rose said.