Agreement expands options for ETSU medical students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Officials from East Tennessee State University and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine signed an articulation agreement Wednesday that expands admissions opportunities for ETSU students interested in a career in medicine.

The agreement creates a guaranteed admissions interview program for ETSU undergraduates who have applied to attend medical school at VCOM, according to a written statement. Students who meet the criteria for the program will interview on campus at VCOM with three faculty/administrators and participate in the designated interview day activities.

VCOM operates medical schools on the campuses of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Auburn University in Alabama, in Spartanburg, S.C. and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. VCOM receives more than 16,000 applications annually for about 625 seats across four campuses.

While ETSU students who qualify and interview through this program are not guaranteed admission, VCOM considers the interview a highly important portion and next step of the selection process.

“VCOM has had a strong history with strong ETSU graduates, and we are excited to expand our relationship by offering a guaranteed admissions interview to qualified ETSU graduates,” said William King, VCOM’s vice president for recruitment and application services.

The guaranteed admissions interview program will begin for students applying for admission to VCOM for the 2023 academic year.

“ETSU graduates are a perfect fit for VCOM because we align in our missions to serve those most in need for medical care in the Appalachian region,” said John Rocovich, VCOM founder and chairman of the Board. “ETSU graduates have done well at VCOM, and we look forward to expanding opportunities and options for students to pursue their medical education.”

A destination for students interested in a career in the health sciences, ETSU prepares undergraduate and graduate students for a variety of careers in health care.

“For decades East Tennessee State University has been a destination for students who aspire to become physicians. We are an institution deeply invested in student success,” Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for academics at ETSU, said.

“Our rigorous pre-medicine curriculum provides our students with a solid foundation in the sciences. In addition, we have a dedicated team of counselors who work closely with our students from day one through graduation, and we also have numerous opportunities for our students to be mentored, learn study skills, and engage in other programs that will help them be successful in medical school,” she said.