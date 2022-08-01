Agencies and experts give feedback concerning landfill plans

BRISTOL, Va. – The Environmental Protection Agency, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Tech all responded to the city’s landfill action plan by offering suggestions and prioritization.

The plan, which was released July 6 by the city and its consultants SCS Engineers, was submitted to all three entities in the wake of a settlement of the Bristol Tennessee lawsuit over public health and safety concerns regarding the landfill. Virginia Tech was involved because it provided the expert panel which developed the recommendations which provide the basis of the city’s plans.

“Overall, the impression by the reviewers was that the design and approach of the plan are appropriate, but the execution will be challenging,” according to David Gwisdalla, director engineering technical support center, EPA Region 3.

That agency’s office of research and development made some specific comments regarding reporting of information, the relative value of releasing large amounts of information to the public and if state and federal agencies want certain information sent to them.

DEQ highlighted specific areas within the city’s 60-page plan and urged changes in the proposed timeline.

Development of a pilot sidewall odor mitigation system should be advanced from “short term” to immediately within 90 to 180 days and assessing soil for cover should become “immediately” since it is included in the settlement agreement, according to DEQ.

DEQ also questioned the proposed temporary geomembrane cover as a “long-term” project because landfill cover is required in 90 days.

Beneath the plan’s heading of “provide timely and accurate information,” DEQ said that “should include some well parameters such as temp, oxygen, etc. reported on some periodic basis along with thermocouple info and other agreed upon parameters.”

In regards to planned “settlement plates,” DEQ said the plates “may be used for lateral movements and all settlement be per flown drone on a monthly basis. Settlement plates may be placed throughout the landfill including in the general vicinity of existing gas extraction wells and landfill center.”

The agency was also critical of a lack of specificity regarding the gradient water control.

“The existing wet well for the leachate control and gradient control systems need to be investigated and brought into good working order. Isolation of the two systems needs to be completed. With the mingled flow, analytics and flow data are not reliable. Proper operation and maintenance are important for the long term operation of the facility,” according to DEQ.

The agency also suggested more specifics regarding the proposed stormwater detention pond.

“Stormwater pond design will need to balance storm volume and pump capacity vs. electrical\HP load supportable. Pond should be spread across the widest and most shallow area possible with deeper localized sump. Volume of water and time retained will have direct impact on settlement in the pond areas,” according to DEQ.

Mark Widdowson, who headed the Virginia Tech expert panel, also voiced some concerns.

“The SCS Work Plan reflects the recommendations of the expert panel report with a few notable exceptions described below. The work plan provides a reasonable and understandable framework for recommended actions and time frame for implementation. The level of detail provided is not consistent and varies from section to section,” Widdowson wrote.

He also urged that the panel continue to be involved in the process.

“The SCS work plan reflects the critical urgency for data acquisition designed to diagnose and monitor landfill conditions. These action items are listed as immediate. The process through which data will be analyzed and then utilized for decision-making is unclear,” Widdowson wrote. “It is recommended that the expert panel reconvene to study and discuss the data and trends, assess the condition of the landfill and be provided with an opportunity to recommend next steps including changes in approach.”