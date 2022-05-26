AG says potential apartments at The Falls' won't affect sales tax situation

BRISTOL, Va. – A recent state attorney general’s opinion could breathe new life into a 2021 plan to establish a large residential development at The Falls.

The Falls development near Interstate 81’s Exit 5 was envisioned as a commercial center and, as such, is allowed by state law to retain extra sales tax collections to help defray development costs.

Last summer, Falls Development, LLC, a division of Blackwater Resources in Birmingham, Alabama, requested a special use permit on the site zoned B-3 general business to establish residential housing on a 10-acre tract in the center of the development.

Among concerns voiced at that time was whether such residential development could void the city’s tax collection ability for the remainder of the center. Responding to a city request, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an opinion that it would not.

“Because a project otherwise satisfying the requirements for a development of regional impact may include structures such as shopping centers, malls, or residential units and still qualify as a public facility, the addition of such structures to an existing development will not disqualify the project from receiving the sales tax revenue authorized by [state code],” Miyares wrote.

“Accordingly, it is my opinion that the city of Bristol may authorize the construction of residential units within The Falls, a development of regional impact, and continue to receive sales tax revenues generated by transactions occurring within The Falls,” the attorney general wrote.

City Manager/City Attorney Randy Eads presented the opinion to the council at its Tuesday meeting and said he plans to contact the developers.

“This item was tabled at one point last year, but we continued to have some internal discussions on how to move forward and then make a determination either in public or, if we choose not to go forward, to notify the developer,” Eads said. “I would expect us to make that some time over the next month. I have been in conversation with the developer and he is anxious to get started, if the city so allows.”

Blackwater, which brought Hobby Lobby to The Falls, acquired the 10-acre parcel in December 2017 but failed to secure any commercial or retail tenants. The site is located southwest of the traffic circle and situated between Hobby Lobby, Aldi’s Market and Lowe’s.

The firm proposed constructing a six-building apartment complex with 180 total units and plan to offer one-, two- or three-bedroom units for rent. The apartments would occupy nearly nine of the 10 acres with a retail component to be constructed on the remaining 1.1-acre lot, near the traffic circle, according to the previously submitted plans.

Area Memorial Day Ceremonies

Residents of the Tri-Cities will have several opportunities to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on this Memorial Day weekend.

BRISTOL – Bristol’s Fraternal Veterans and Civic Council is hosting a Memorial Day Service at the Cumberland Square Park War Memorial in downtown Bristol Monday at noon. Todd McKinley, 1st District Commander of the Department of Tennessee American Legion, will be a guest speaker.

KINGSPORT – The Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Fort Henry Drive. Presented by local veterans organizations, the event begins at 10:45 a.m. with music. The program starts at 11 a.m. Col. Eric Vogt, Junior ROTC instructor at Kingsport City Schools, is the keynote speaker.

JOHNSON CITY – The Johnson City - Washington County Veterans’ Memorial Foundation is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Johnson City/Washington County, Tennessee Veterans' Memorial located at 703 West Main St. Monday beginning at 6 p.m.

ABINGDON – A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Abingdon, Virginia Monday at 11 a.m. The Master of Ceremonies will be retired U.S. Air Force Col. John L. Bradley III.

ELIZABETHTON – The Veterans War Memorial Committee of Elizabethton is holding a service Monday at 11 a.m. at the memorial located on the corner of Elk Avenue and Armed Forces Drive.

MARION – Marion’s Annual Memorial Day Parade held on Main Street will start at 10 a.m. Monday in front of the town’s fire department. A program at VFW Post 4667 will follow.

