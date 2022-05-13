AG Miyares listens to local law enforcement officials

ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares met with local law enforcement behind closed doors Friday at the Higher Education Center to hear from about issues they are currently encountering in Southwest Virginia.

After the meeting, Miyares said he believes in servant leadership, which begins with listening.

"A lot of it was just being in the room and talking with folks from different prosecutors, sheriffs, and police officers about what they're seeing, what they're hearing, and what their challenges are," Miyares said. "What's useful for me is, it's very different from what you maybe see and read when you actually talk to those actually on the ground."

Miyares said the increase in fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking in the region is something local law enforcement officials discussed with him.

"The bad news is they’re seeing kind of a surge of fentanyl and meth in our streets, too many deaths, too many overdoses, seeing some uptick of some biker gang activity in the region," Miyares said.

Miyares was glad to see morale is up due to the money in Governor Glenn Youngkin's budget for pay raises.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.