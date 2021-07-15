After initial exclusion, Tri-Cities Airport added to state travel campaign

A week after launching a $2.5 million campaign to boost travel to Tennessee airports and hotels that excluded the Tri-Cities, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced Wednesday that the region’s airport and hotels will now be included.
The “Tennessee on Me” campaign aims to give a shot in the arm to the state’s tourism and hospitality sector. Between now and Sept. 15, the state will give out 10,000 airline vouchers, each worth $250, to people who fly into one of the state’s airports and book at least two nights at a participating hotel.
But only four of the state’s five commercial airports — those in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga — were included in the voucher program. The Tri-Cities Airport’s exclusion prompted immediate criticism and disappointment from Northeast Tennessee elected officials and tourism sector leaders.
“We do want to benefit and support that important Tri-Cities Airport,” Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, said Wednesday of the airport’s addition. “That was an adjustment that we — the governor and his team and our department and me — all felt ... is the right thing to do, and [we’ve been] trying to add it as quickly as possible and decided that that can be done now.”
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said of the change: “While I was disappointed, and most of us in East Tennessee ... were disappointed Tri-Cities was not in off the top with this program, when the governor’s office and the commissioner’s office were made aware of our entire problem with this program, they worked together, and they corrected the situation.”
The program — which Ezell said is funded out of the state’s general fund — originally launched July 6. A slick promo video for the program shows country music star Brad Paisley singing a jingle about it with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
“When Brad Paisley decided to volunteer his time [for the campaign] because of his love for the City of Music [a reference to Nashville] and his love for the state ... we suddenly got a huge, efficient benefit,” Ezell said. “We’re generating millions and millions of impressions.”
Ezell said that his team initially decided to funnel all of that attention — and any resulting purchases — toward airports and hotels in metro areas.
“In March ... when all of the businesses in all of the counties in Tennessee were open for business, we were still down, in hotel tax revenue, [by] $7 million of sales tax money,” the commissioner said. “Nashville was [down by] $6.1 million, Memphis was $800,000 [down], Knoxville was $400,000 down, and Chattanooga was $100,000 down.
“The rest of the state was actually up in revenues, in hotels, compared to a year ago,” he continued. “And so [this campaign] was really [about] how do we quickly provide stimulus support to help the cities who are the biggest drag on the state revenue?”
Before answering any questions about “Tennessee on Me,” Ezell rattled off a list of other recent initiatives that have included the region: “Come Work, Come Play,” an attempt to recruit more employees for the state’s hospitality and leisure industry; “Now Playing,” an almost $6 million campaign highlighting Tennessee’s live music, entertainment, outdoor and culinary attractions; and “For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe,” a 2020 initiative to encourage safe, outdoor-focused travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart said Ezell wasn’t exaggerating.
“They have been incredibly supportive of Northeast Tennessee,” she said of the Department of Tourist Development. “We actually received a significant amount of CARES Act money back in late fall 2020 ... specifically geared to help communities find creative ways to safely market to folks looking for outdoor recreation. … They made it very easy to work with them.”
But Rhinehart said that she was “disappointed” when she found out about the region’s exclusion from the “Tennessee on Me” campaign last week.
Lundberg agreed.
“I found out about it, literally, the way all of us, legislatively, found out about it: reading it in the newspapers,” Lundberg said. “We were surprised and dismayed that Tri-Cities Airport wasn’t on there.”
“We’ll continue to learn from all of this and make sure we’re doing as good a job as we can in communicating,” Ezell said of the flap.
Both Rhinehart and Brenda Whitson, executive director of Visit Johnson City, said they were excited that the Department of Tourist Development reversed course to add the region to the program.
“We could never afford to do this — all three cities could never afford this publicity,” Whitson said of the Tri-Cities. “To have someone like the governor and Brad Paisley be the spokesperson, I mean, it’s pretty incredible. We feel very, very thankful.”
Whitson said that TRI needed at least a few hotels to get on board with the program to be eligible to participate. Hotels have to pay $150 to join — a fee that goes back into the program, she said. Travelers, meanwhile, have to stay at least two nights, one of which has to be a Sunday, Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
So far, she said, six Johnson City hotels have already committed to the program, and three more are “on the line.”
Rhinehart said that no hotels in Bristol have joined yet.
“But we will certainly be working with them to do such,” she said. “Ourselves, Kingsport and Johnson City, along with [the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association] will all be looking for where those best opportunities are to participate.”
Gene Cossey, TRI’s executive director — one of the first people to question the region’s exclusion from the program last week — also said he was happy to hear the news.
“I’m excited that our region was able to come together and speak with one voice to bring Northeast Tennessee into the fold,” he said. “I hope that we will see people taking advantage of the $250 vouchers to Fly Tri-Cities and be a part of our terrific area.”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely