After initial exclusion, Tri-Cities Airport added to state travel campaign

A week after launching a $2.5 million campaign to boost travel to Tennessee airports and hotels that excluded the Tri-Cities, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced Wednesday that the region’s airport and hotels will now be included.

The “Tennessee on Me” campaign aims to give a shot in the arm to the state’s tourism and hospitality sector. Between now and Sept. 15, the state will give out 10,000 airline vouchers, each worth $250, to people who fly into one of the state’s airports and book at least two nights at a participating hotel.

But only four of the state’s five commercial airports — those in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga — were included in the voucher program. The Tri-Cities Airport’s exclusion prompted immediate criticism and disappointment from Northeast Tennessee elected officials and tourism sector leaders.

“We do want to benefit and support that important Tri-Cities Airport,” Mark Ezell, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, said Wednesday of the airport’s addition. “That was an adjustment that we — the governor and his team and our department and me — all felt ... is the right thing to do, and [we’ve been] trying to add it as quickly as possible and decided that that can be done now.”