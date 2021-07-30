After four years, Sullivan Baby Doe case ends with $35 million settlement

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Like a massive train grinding to a halt, the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit reached a stop Thursday morning: a $35 million settlement with the last drug company left in the case.
For its role in stoking Northeast Tennessee’s opioid addiction crisis, the pharmaceutical manufacturer Endo will pay $35 million in damages — minus attorney fees and court costs — to Baby Doe, a Sullivan County baby born addicted to opioids with neonatal abstinence syndrome, and a slew of local governments across nine counties in the region.
The announcement was made at the Sullivan County Courthouse by Barry Staubus, Ken Baldwin and Dan Armstrong — the attorneys general for Tennessee’s second, first and third judicial districts, respectively — and attorneys from Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the lead firm for the plaintiffs.
“Four years ago, I stood in front of you shaking a pill bottle, saying that for too many children in this region, this is the only rattle they hear growing up. And that hasn’t changed,” said J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.
“But through the lawsuit we’ve begun to make changes,” he said. “There have been pill-mill doctors that went to prison. There were pill-mill doctors ... put out of business as a result of the litigation. And there are now significant funds that will be coming into the communities that will be put to work immediately by the communities in the ways that the communities know need to be done.”
The announcement capped off four years of legal battles and bankruptcies by two of the drug companies being sued. Meanwhile, the human toll of the region’s addiction epidemic has only grown: more opioid-related overdoses. More deaths tied to those overdoses. More addiction-related crime. And more babies damaged, like the case’s namesake, by in-utero drug addiction exposure and the painful withdrawal triggered by simply being born.
“[I’m] pleased ... that we have some money that’s immediately going to be coming into Sullivan County, and there’s a great need for that money,” Staubus said. “The question is the future: How are we going to spend that money, and what are we going to do with it?”
‘A last, best and final’ deal
Staubus, Armstrong and Tony Clark — a previous DAG for the first judicial district, who has since died — filed the suit in June 2017 on behalf of Baby Doe and a group of local governments in Northeast Tennessee.
The group wanted to prove that Endo, the drugmakers Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt and several opioid distributors knew they were fueling Northeast Tennessee’s drug addiction epidemic by pumping vast quantities of opioids into the region. And they wanted to make the companies pay for what they had done.
The local government plaintiffs in the case alone had sought $2.4 billion in damages through the case to fund recovery programs for the Northeast Tennesseans who have suffered most from the crisis.
But Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt have both since exited the case through bankruptcy. Stranch said that he and the others leading the case expect more damages money to come from the ongoing bankruptcy litigation with Purdue, although it’s unclear how much. (It wasn’t clear whether they expect any money from Mallinckrodt.)
Meanwhile, the final $35 million agreement with Endo, including the money that will go to Baby Doe, attorney fees and court costs, represents a mere 1.5% of that $2.4 billion original price tag.
Asked why the plaintiffs agreed to that amount rather than try to get more via a jury trial, Stranch said he couldn’t reveal many of the details from the negotiations that took place over the past week. But he boiled it down to fiscal realities.
“The simple answer is, that’s the total, largest sum of money that Endo was willing or able to pay,” he said. “And it was a last, best and final.”
A sense of urgency about the ongoing opioid crisis — and about Endo’s ability to pay up — also drove the settlement, he said.
Stranch estimated that, subtracting Baby Doe’s damages and plaintiffs’ attorney fees from the $35 million, just over $21 million would remain for local governments to split. But that amount could increase again, he said, thanks to a Tuesday court order requiring Endo and some of its lawyers from Arnold & Porter to pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees.
“That’s why I’m not giving you exact numbers on what’s going to go to the counties, because that piece has not been added in there yet, but it will increase it some,” Stranch said.
He said that the full stipulations of the settlement will be publicly released next week — and once the paperwork is complete, Endo will have a week to pay out the full $35 million.
Turning damages into repairs
The case’s plaintiffs include more than 20 county, city and town governments in addition to the three DAGs and Baby Doe.
In a joint statement about the settlement released Thursday morning, Staubus, Baldwin and Armstrong said that money will “be divided among participating cities and counties based on population levels, with no restrictions on how the resources are to be expended.”
But Stranch said that each county, regardless of its size, will first get a flat amount — he didn’t say what — that could fully fund a mobile addiction treatment program.
“The rehabilitation plan that we developed with our experts relies upon addiction treatment, and the No. 1 way to get it started, to get that out there, lies with mobile addiction treatment,” he said. “So we put the funding first to every county that would allow them to buy the vehicle and hire the people that are needed ... so that they can go to people where they are instead of [requiring people] to come in [for] that treatment.”
Beyond mobile recovery units, Staubus and Armstrong both said they’d like to use some of the damages to build a regional-level facility for addiction treatment.
“We hope to pursue [some] facilities where people get long-term care,” Staubus said. “Putting somebody in for as long as the insurance runs or 30 days is not going to really solve the problem.”
At the county level, Armstrong said, he’d been hearing requests for more drug court funding.
“We have much more need for people to be in the drug court than we have space right now,” he said.
