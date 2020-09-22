Aerus Holdings hosting job fair on Sept. 23

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — Aerus Holdings will host a job fair at its manufacturing and operations facility on Wednesday.

The job fair will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at its facility at 300 E. Valley Drive in Bristol, Virginia, according to a written statement. The company is expanding the manufacturing and distribution of its ActivePure Technology product.

The company plans to hire additional employees to work in manufacturing, distribution, information technology, customer service and engineering. No preregistration is required, but applicants are asked to bring a resume and to be prepared to have a first interview that day.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

“ActivePure Technology is a NASA Space Technology Hall of Fame inductee that reduces viruses, bacteria and mold in indoor air and on surfaces, and we’re proud to manufacture and distribute our products right here in Bristol, Virginia in order to help safeguard our customer’s homes and help businesses and schools reopen safely,” said Jason Johnson, the company’s vice president of operations.