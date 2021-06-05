Adult co-ed kickball league registration open

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Believe in Bristol and the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks & Recreation have teamed up to sponsor an adult co-ed kickball league this summer.
Each team will have 10-14 players with at least four female players and a designated team captain. All players also must be at least 16. The deadline to register is June 25. The cost to register is $15 per player, which includes a team T-shirt.
To register, go online to bristoltn.recdesk.com. For additional information, call 423-764-4026.
