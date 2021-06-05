 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adult co-ed kickball league registration open
0 comments

Adult co-ed kickball league registration open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Believe in Bristol and the Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks & Recreation have teamed up to sponsor an adult co-ed kickball league this summer.

Each team will have 10-14 players with at least four female players and a designated team captain. All players also must be at least 16. The deadline to register is June 25. The cost to register is $15 per player, which includes a team T-shirt.

To register, go online to bristoltn.recdesk.com. For additional information, call 423-764-4026.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts