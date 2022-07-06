Address changes still causing issues more than a year later

The City of Bristol Virginia is reminding residents to post their new addresses on their homes and mailboxes more than a year after about 7,600 city addresses were changed.

This week, some Facebook users voiced frustration over the changes in comments on the city’s reminder. Residents complained of delivery delays and malfunctions on some location maps. One resident even said their apartment complex is refusing to change the numbers on their doors and buildings.

Kelly Miller, the GIS coordinator for the city, said an unresponsive Google has been the number one problem in the implementation of the new address system, which came as a result of an upgrade to 911 emergency communications operations. Other municipalities in Southwest Virginia have had the same issue with Google, according to Miller.

“Google was provided the data, before the very first letter was ever mailed out, in the format that they asked for, and it was directly uploaded into their portal to update their Google Maps,” Miller said. “I’ve had several correspondences with Google where I continually ask them when they are going to implement the changes, and they say that the data is being reviewed and will be implemented at their discretion.”

According to Miller, Apple has implemented the changes, as has the Waze travel app; yet, Google Maps and Google Earth have yet to completely respond to the data provided by the city.

All mailing and packaging entities, including FedEx, UPS and Amazon, have been provided the new addresses, Miller said, who also added that the post office is “well in compliance” with the changes.

The changes were implemented as part of a nationwide transition to a “next-generation” 911 system intended to improve emergency service response times and accuracy. The change included more than 100 new street names in Bristol, Virginia.

Miller called the city’s addressing “an anomaly” historically due to various departments, such as the fire department, having overseen the task in the past without a consistent methodology.

“There was no real standardization for how addressing was done in our city for as far back as I can research,” Miller said. “Back in the mid-50s, the city literally went through this exact same process then, because they started finding that their fire department had different streets in different locations with the same street name [so] they’d go to the wrong one.”

For residents having issues with Google, Miller recommends going to Google Maps and relocating your address yourself. He said that if Google Maps takes you to the wrong location, you do have the ability edit that data point.

While some continue to feel frustrated by the change, Miller says he gets three to five calls about it a month, the majority of which he says are from residents who understand why the change was needed.

“For every negative phone call that I’ve had regarding it, I’ve had at least two people who have actually have thanked the city for doing it, just from the simple standpoint that they have been the recipients of emergency services not finding them,” Miller said. “I’ve had two positive responses for every one negative.”