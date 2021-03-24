Additional work occuring at Bristol, Virginia landfill

BRISTOL, Va. — A first round of repairs is complete at Bristol, Virginia’s landfill, but additional work is starting today, engineers told the City Council on Tuesday.
Officials from SCS Engineers and Draper Aden outlined the $140,000 three-step process performed at the city’s quarry landfill to address voluminous odor complaints from residents. They have finalized repairing the existing pipelines, installing additional pipe to maximize collecting landfill gas and installing a pump station to remove excess water.
The work was completed March 12 and officials saw immediate improvements in the volume of landfill gas.
“It appeared to be a 40% increase in the gas being collected and we think that’s a step in the right direction,” said Bob Dick of SCS Engineers. “However, that did not last due to some oxygen concerns in other portions of the well field, so we had to back off that. It also has been demonstrated the new pump station is capable of moving liquid off the rim of the quarry and discharging into the tank.”
Dick said they were looking at possibly reconfiguring the water removal design and performing other work in the nearly 20 existing wells in the landfill area.
“However, admittedly, not all of these elements are fully activated,” Dick said.
Additional work is expected today, and the next phase should be done in about two weeks, he said.
“Things are working as we anticipated, but as we continue to go through the process of making sure everything in the landfill is working, we’re running across [other] issues that need to be addressed in regard to certain wells and horizontal collection lines,” City Manager Randy Eads said after the meeting.
Asked about the level of complaints from residents since the work was done, Eads said it has declined.
“I feel like the complaints have gone down a little bit,” Eads said. “It appears most of the complaints are still coming from the Tennessee side of town — Maryland, Georgia, Carolina avenues. It seems like those areas still have some complaints, but not as significant as it’s been in the past.”
The lower side of the landfill abuts the state line.
A total of 61 complaints were filed by residents of both Bristols last week — the first full week after work was completed — compared to 122 the week before, according to information presented to the council. Fourteen complaints were filed Monday.
Since monitoring began in January, about 66% of all complaints have come from Bristol, Tennessee, and the balance from Virginia.
“We want to do whatever we can to stay compliant with state and federal regulations, but we want the city to be healthy and a place where people would want to move to,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “We’ll continue to monitor it and see what needs to be done or if additional actions need to be taken.”
Vice Mayor Anthony Farnum said the issue remains a priority.
“This is something we need to continue to monitor every day going forward until the landfill is full. It’s about the health and safety of our citizens, and it reflects on our entire community, so it’s something we have to stay on top of,” Farnum said.
