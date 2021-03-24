Additional work occuring at Bristol, Virginia landfill

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Things are working as we anticipated, but as we continue to go through the process of making sure everything in the landfill is working, we’re running across [other] issues that need to be addressed in regard to certain wells and horizontal collection lines,” City Manager Randy Eads said after the meeting.

Asked about the level of complaints from residents since the work was done, Eads said it has declined.

“I feel like the complaints have gone down a little bit,” Eads said. “It appears most of the complaints are still coming from the Tennessee side of town — Maryland, Georgia, Carolina avenues. It seems like those areas still have some complaints, but not as significant as it’s been in the past.”

The lower side of the landfill abuts the state line.

A total of 61 complaints were filed by residents of both Bristols last week — the first full week after work was completed — compared to 122 the week before, according to information presented to the council. Fourteen complaints were filed Monday.

Since monitoring began in January, about 66% of all complaints have come from Bristol, Tennessee, and the balance from Virginia.