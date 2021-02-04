Additional sportsbooks coming online in Virginia

Less than two weeks after sports betting became legal in Virginia, the state has five approved operators and others expected to come online soon, Virginia Lottery officials said Wednesday.

Legislation to allow online sports betting in Virginia passed the General Assembly last spring and the first operator was approved and came online Jan. 20. During its online virtual meeting Wednesday, the Virginia Lottery Board heard updates on the process from lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall and Deputy Director for Gaming Compliance Gina Smith.

“The legislation that authorized legal sports betting in Virginia took effect last July 1. Within two months, we came to the board for your review and approval of comprehensive written regulations,” Hall said. “Two months after that, we began accepting applications for mobile sports betting licenses and today — seven months after sports betting became legal in Virginia — we have several qualified and licensed sportsbooks that are competing in Virginia under responsible regulatory framework that has some strong consumer protections. We are less than two weeks into this brave new world. …”

The state received an “overwhelming” 25 applications for 12 available permits — which doesn’t include certain sports teams — during a two-week period in October, Smith said.