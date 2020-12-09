Additional COVID-19 testing needed in Southwest Virginia

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that many departments would reduce contract tracing efforts because staff members were overwhelmed with the numbers of new cases.

“One of the things we really need additional support for in Southwest Virginia is additional testing. We have some very high positive rates in the region, so additional testing would really help both us in the health care system and the health departments to identify and isolate those patients quickly,” Deaton said.

Warner said he wasn’t surprised by the call for testing support.

“I’m glad to hear it straight from the source because it will strengthen my ability to either loosen up some of the dollars already appropriated or to try to get additional dollars,” Warner said. “I’m also concerned, when you’re talking about 25% and 30% positivity rates, we need not only testing, but I think we’re going to have a drain on PPE [personal protective equipment] as well so the health care workers can stay safe. This is important to hear.”

Deaton said Ballad intends to work with Cantrell’s office to provide additional testing.

Ballad, which has consistently maintained its PPE supply chain was solid, is expecting problems, Deaton said.