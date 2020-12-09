Additional COVID-19 testing needed in Southwest Virginia

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner on Tuesday pledged to seek federal funding for COVID-19 testing supplies and support after hearing from area health leaders.
Warner, D-Va., addressed the current wave of COVID-19, a compromise federal funding bill and the push for vaccines for the novel coronavirus during a Zoom call with Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health, Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau health districts, and Bill Flattery, vice president of Carilion Clinic Western Region.
The positivity percentage for COVID testing across Ballad’s 21-county East Tennessee/Southwest Virginia region reached 25.1% Tuesday — a new record — with Southwest Virginia at an average of 23.7%. The Virginia average Tuesday was 10.9%.
Russell County was reported at 31% Tuesday — meaning nearly one person in three tested had the virus, Cantrell said.
“The need for more testing is really critical. Some of our facilities that were testing and doing the rapid tests, there have been problems getting the test kits from the manufacturers. Ongoing testing and more testing is really a critical need to identify those patients early and help them quarantine their contacts and isolate the cases.”
There were 1,097 tests given across the LENOWISCO District during the past seven days, compared to 1,236 in Cumberland Plateau counties and 3,497 in the larger Mount Rogers district with nearly 1,300 combined total positive tests.
On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that many departments would reduce contract tracing efforts because staff members were overwhelmed with the numbers of new cases.
“One of the things we really need additional support for in Southwest Virginia is additional testing. We have some very high positive rates in the region, so additional testing would really help both us in the health care system and the health departments to identify and isolate those patients quickly,” Deaton said.
Warner said he wasn’t surprised by the call for testing support.
“I’m glad to hear it straight from the source because it will strengthen my ability to either loosen up some of the dollars already appropriated or to try to get additional dollars,” Warner said. “I’m also concerned, when you’re talking about 25% and 30% positivity rates, we need not only testing, but I think we’re going to have a drain on PPE [personal protective equipment] as well so the health care workers can stay safe. This is important to hear.”
Deaton said Ballad intends to work with Cantrell’s office to provide additional testing.
Ballad, which has consistently maintained its PPE supply chain was solid, is expecting problems, Deaton said.
“We are seeing there may be some issues on exam gloves and on gowns because — especially exam gloves — are not manufactured in the U.S., only overseas. So we do have concerns over supplies of exam gloves coming up in the next 30 days or so.”
That concern is due to the rapid ascent of cases over the past two months. Last week, a record 4,477 cases were diagnosed across Ballad’s 21-county, two-state service area, and it reported a record 290 inpatients, including 59 in intensive care units. Ballad stopped surgeries and other non-emergency elective procedures Monday to free up staffing to take care of up to 460 COVID patients.
“The concern is our modeling shows, based on low adherence to things like social distancing, not masking, we could be over 500 inpatients by the end of December,” Deaton told Warner. “The other concerning thing for us is we’re down to five [open] intensive care beds. We’re transforming our post anesthesia [surgical] care units to create ICUs in those units.”
Warner, when asked by a reporter, said he hopes the public will support a masking mandate to help reduce cases.
“I favor good, healthy practices. I’m going to let President [elect] Biden make the decision about mandates. I think if he calls upon the American people, for the first 100 days to wear a mask, I wear a mask every day, and I hope Americans will respond. I just wish the current occupant of the White House would make the same kind of recommendation to the American public,” Warner said.
The senator also called on his colleagues to support a $908 billion compromise spending bill that would extend unemployment benefits, small business relief, rental and food assistance to those who lost jobs due to the pandemic, additional support for health care systems and $10 billion for broadband in the wake of widespread virtual learning.
Warner expressed optimism about federal approvals of new vaccines but called for a “public education campaign” to convince people the vaccine is “safe and effective.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com
