Actress, reality TV star Tori Spelling visits Wytheville restaurant

When she looked, Collins saw Spelling’s large family painting their pot-bellied pig pink. Spelling and her husband, actor Dean McDermott, have five children, plus a son from McDermott’s previous marriage.

“They seemed like they were having a good time; everyone in the background was giggling, and it was nice and sunny,” Collins said.

“She was really personable and didn’t come off as not wanting to get to know us. She wanted to take a picture with both of us, and she followed me on Instagram so I could see the photo, and so she could follow me as well,” Collins said.

Spelling is famous for all kinds of reasons. Her father, Aaron Spelling, was one of the country’s most prolific television producers from the 1960s to the 2000s. His credits include “Honey West,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Love Boat,” “Dynasty,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Melrose Place” and “Charmed.”

Tori Spelling starred as Donna Martin in the TV series “Beverly Hills 90210.” She has appeared in a number of TV shows and films. In addition, she and McDermott have starred in several reality shows. Spelling has also authored several books.

So, how did she get to Wytheville?