Actor Ned Beatty, who died this week, had ties to Barter Theatre
top story

Actor Ned Beatty, who died this week, had ties to Barter Theatre

Ned Beatty

In this Thursday, March 8, 2007, file photo, actor Ned Beatty arrives at the premiere of the movie "Shooter," in Los Angeles. Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role as a genial vacationer raped by a backwoodsman in 1972′s “Deliverance” launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was 83. 

 Gus Ruelas | AP Photo, File

ABINGDON, Va. — Ned Beatty — the Oscar-nominated character actor who died Sunday at age 83 — appeared onstage at Abingdon’s Barter Theatre for several summers.

“It’s unfortunate,” Rick Rose, the Barter’s retired producing artistic director from 1992-2019, said of Beatty’s death.

Best known for his roles in the movies “Deliverance” and “Superman,” Beatty spent his early acting career, 1959-1964, performing in various roles such as Big Daddy in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1959) under the guidance of Barter Theatre founder Robert Porterfield.

Beatty lived in a home on Valley Street in Abingdon for a while, Rose said.

“I almost became a minister, and that stage turned out to be my seminary,” Beatty once said about the Barter Theatre, which is the state theater of Virginia.

“Literally, there is nothing better for a young actor to do than be in a company like this,” Beatty said.

Beyond the Barter, Beatty became an acclaimed star of screen, stage and television.

He played a city slicker exploring the backwoods of the South in 1972’s controversial “Deliverance,” filmed along the South Carolina-Georgia border.

That movie also starred Burt Reynolds and often yielded cries of “squeal like a pig” when Beatty was seen on the street, Rose said.

But Beatty simply accepted that as part of his career, Rose said.

The “squeal” referred to a strange scene in which Beatty’s character is attacked by a mountain man.

Beatty also once played a visiting chaplain with a fire-and-brimstone attitude in an episode of “M*A*S*H,” alongside another Barter Theatre alumnus, Larry Linville (Frank Burns).

Rose met Beatty a couple of times — once in New York City and another time when Beatty helped one of his sons audition for a role at the Barter. Rose also watched Beatty perform as Big Daddy in a Broadway production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

“He was immensely gracious to me,” Rose said. “He’s an interesting man and really bright. He’s known for kind of his quirkiness. He’s a helluva actor.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

