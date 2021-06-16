Actor Ned Beatty, who died this week, had ties to Barter Theatre

ABINGDON, Va. — Ned Beatty — the Oscar-nominated character actor who died Sunday at age 83 — appeared onstage at Abingdon’s Barter Theatre for several summers.

“It’s unfortunate,” Rick Rose, the Barter’s retired producing artistic director from 1992-2019, said of Beatty’s death.

Best known for his roles in the movies “Deliverance” and “Superman,” Beatty spent his early acting career, 1959-1964, performing in various roles such as Big Daddy in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” (1959) under the guidance of Barter Theatre founder Robert Porterfield.

Beatty lived in a home on Valley Street in Abingdon for a while, Rose said.

“I almost became a minister, and that stage turned out to be my seminary,” Beatty once said about the Barter Theatre, which is the state theater of Virginia.

“Literally, there is nothing better for a young actor to do than be in a company like this,” Beatty said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beyond the Barter, Beatty became an acclaimed star of screen, stage and television.

He played a city slicker exploring the backwoods of the South in 1972’s controversial “Deliverance,” filmed along the South Carolina-Georgia border.