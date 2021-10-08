Accreditation board asks for input on SCSO

A national law enforcement accrediting body is asking for public feedback regarding the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The SCSO is scheduled for a virtual assessment as part of a program to maintain accreditation. The department originally received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies in 1995 and has maintained it every three years. It was last reaccredited in 2018, according to the CALEA database.

The program requires compliance with standards in four basic areas, including policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services. As part of the assessment, employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a session Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Sullivan County School Board meeting room in Blountville. Comments must address the agency’s ability to comply with applicable standards, according to a news release.

Individuals may also offer comments by calling 937-694-5891 on Oct. 18 between 1-3 p.m. Comments are limited to 10 minutes, the release states.

Anyone wishing to submit written comments may send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

Locally, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department is also accredited by CALEA. The Police Department is also accredited at the state level by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. In Virginia, the Bristol Virginia Police Department, Bristol Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are accredited by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.