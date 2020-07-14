BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee toddler died Saturday after a sibling accidentally discharged a firearm, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
The department responded to Bristol Regional Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after it received a report of a child with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. The child, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead before police arrived, the release states.
Authorities believe the child, described as younger than 2 years old, was accidentally shot by a 4-year-old at their home on Meadowview Road, the release states.
The children’s parents were at home at the time and took the injured child to the hospital, according to the department.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding how the 4-year-old “obtained the unsecured weapon,” the release states.
