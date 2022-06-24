Abortion ruling means very different things for Tennessee, Virginia residents

With the United States Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban on Friday, the court has effectively overturned Roe v. Wade and passed along the decision on abortion regulations to the states.

Virginia and Tennessee, currently have vastly different abortion laws on the books meaning the impact of the Supreme Court ruling will depending on which side of State Street Bristolians reside.

In the case of Tennessee, state legislators signed an abortion ban trigger law in 2019, which once triggered will see abortion banned in the state within 30 days.

The Human Life Protection Act, of which local Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg is a co-sponsor, states in Section 2.C that “A person who performs or attempts to perform an abortion commits the offense of criminal abortion.” Criminal abortion under the new law is classified as a C class felony, which has a maximum sentence of 15 years.

In order for the Human Life Protection Act’s 30-day trigger law to become active, the acting Tennessee Attorney General, currently Herbert Slatery, is required to notify the Tennessee Code Commission of the occurrence in writing. However on Friday, Slatery asked the Federal 6th Court of Appeals to lift the injunction placed on 2020 Tennessee legislation that would ban abortion after six weeks, which would become law upon its re-instatement, without having to wait 30 days.

The Bristol Regional Women’s Center is located in Bristol, Tennessee has been the subject of regular protest by both anti-abortion and pro-life advocates. Tennessee’s trigger law eliminating abortions past the six-week mark combined with Slatery’s request to lift the 30-day time limit could mean the restrictions could affect the center almost immediately.

Representatives of Bristol Regional Women's Center in Bristol, Tennessee had no comment when contacted Friday but said a statement would possibly be coming early next week.

In the case of Virginia there is no trigger law, which means that in the immediate future, abortion in the commonwealth will remain legal. In 2020, the Virginia legislature passed the Reproductive Health Protections Act, which made abortions more accessible by removing mandatory waiting periods, ultrasounds and counseling.

However, on Friday Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin celebrated the Supreme Court's ruling and announced he hopes to work with the Senate to present a bipartisan 15-week abortion ban at the start of the next Virginia General Assembly in January.

"We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life. That's why I've asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron, and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the commonwealth on this issue," Youngkin said. "I've asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January."

In a press release on Friday, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court's ruling and emphasized he will continue to work in the Senate to protect a woman's right to choose.

I am deeply disturbed that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, upsetting decades of precedent protecting the right of women to make fundamental personal decisions about contraception and abortion without unnecessary government interference," Kaine stated. "That's why I've been engaged in efforts in the Senate to codify the basic framework of Roe v. Wade and related cases into federal law. We're not going to give up on the fight to protect the right to choose."

