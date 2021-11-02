 Skip to main content
Abingdon's pedestrian passage to receive repairs
Abingdon's pedestrian passage to receive repairs

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon’s pedestrian passage above the active railroad tracks on Remsburg Drive should soon be repaired.

On Monday, the Abingdon Town Council awarded a bid of $108,500 to Inland Construction to repair the bridge, which had been damaged by a collision.

The crossing provides a view of active railroad tracks near the old Abingdon passenger train station, built in 1909 and most recently used as a bicycle shop called Abingdon Adventures.

The stairway at Remsburg Drive near the Virginia Creeper Trail Extension (or “Urban Pathway”) had been removed, said Deck Shaaver, the town’s interim public works director.

The missing stairway has piqued the public’s interest in recent weeks, said Mayor Derek Webb.

“A lot of people have reached out to me to have this stairway replaced,” Webb said.

The town did receive some insurance money — more than $40,000 — for the replacement, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

Also on Monday, the council approved rezoning a property at the corner of Porterfield Highway and Russell Road from light industrial to general business. In recent years, that property had been the site of a flea market, car lot and tobacco warehouse.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

