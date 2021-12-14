Abingdon's Hali Gardner named to Spartanburg Methodist College dean's list

Hali Elizabeth Gardner of Abingdon, Virginia, was recently named to the Spartanburg Methodist College dean's list for grades earned during the fall academic semester. Dean's list students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Spartanburg Methodist College is a private, liberal arts college open to students of all religious and non-religious backgrounds. The college serves approximately 1,000 students.
