Abingdon woman wins $50,000 from Virginia Lottery

ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon woman won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket last month, the Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.

Glenna Holmes originally went to Jimbo’s One Stop and Deli at 1151 Cummings St. in Abingdon to buy a snack, but she bought a $500,000 cash ticket game on a whim. The ticket just happened to be for the top prize, for which there is only a 1 in 1.47 million chance of winning, according to a news release.

Despite having a difficult time believing her good luck, she claimed her prize Sept. 21. Holmes is retired and plans to use her winnings to travel.

The news release states that Holmes was the first to claim the top prize for this specific scratch-off game, and two more $500,000 prizes have not been claimed.