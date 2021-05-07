Abingdon woman to remain jailed pending Florida murder trial

A Florida judge has ruled that an Abingdon, Virginia, woman accused of dressing as a clown and gunning down a woman in 1990 will remain in jail before her trial later this year.

Sheila Keen-Warren, 57, remains incarcerated in the Palm Beach County Jail, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Marlene Warren, who was married at the time to Sheila Keen-Warren’s husband. Earlier this year, her attorneys, who say she is innocent, asked a judge to release the woman before the trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

“There is no reliable physical or testimonial evidence that she committed this crime, yet Ms. Keen-Warren has been incarcerated without a bond since Oct. 4, 2017,” the woman’s attorneys wrote in a motion seeking bail.

In an order signed April 29, Palm Beach County Judge Scott Suskauer found that the nature of the circumstances of the offense, the weight of the evidence, the fact that Keen-Warren has access to finances that allow her to flee the area and her “previous conviction for a crime of dishonesty” led him to deny bond.

Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 near her home in Abingdon, where she lived for several years.

