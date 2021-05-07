Abingdon woman to remain jailed pending Florida murder trial

A Florida judge has ruled that an Abingdon, Virginia, woman accused of dressing as a clown and gunning down a woman in 1990 will remain in jail before her trial later this year.
Sheila Keen-Warren, 57, remains incarcerated in the Palm Beach County Jail, where she faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Marlene Warren, who was married at the time to Sheila Keen-Warren’s husband. Earlier this year, her attorneys, who say she is innocent, asked a judge to release the woman before the trial, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.
“There is no reliable physical or testimonial evidence that she committed this crime, yet Ms. Keen-Warren has been incarcerated without a bond since Oct. 4, 2017,” the woman’s attorneys wrote in a motion seeking bail.
In an order signed April 29, Palm Beach County Judge Scott Suskauer found that the nature of the circumstances of the offense, the weight of the evidence, the fact that Keen-Warren has access to finances that allow her to flee the area and her “previous conviction for a crime of dishonesty” led him to deny bond.
Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 near her home in Abingdon, where she lived for several years.
About 27 years prior, authorities say a person dressed in a clown costume drove a white Chrysler LeBaron to the Warren’s home in Wellington, Florida. The person, who defense attorneys say was actually a man, approached the house carrying balloons and a flower arrangement and knocked on the front door. When Marlene Warren answered the door, the person shot her in the head and fled the area.
In their motion, the defense says the state’s evidence is “almost entirely circumstantial” and does not meet “proof evident, presumption great,” which is required in Florida. If proof is evident or the presumption is great that a person accused of a capital offense is guilty, then the accused is not entitled to release on bail, state law explains.
Suskauer said while the defense’s arguments regarding the sufficiency of evidence are well taken, he finds that it satisfies the burden of proof.
“While the court acknowledges that the state’s evidence is almost entirely circumstantial, circumstantial evidence is sufficient if it can exclude a defendant’s reasonable hypothesis of innocence, it need not conclusively rebut all possible variants of events,” Suskauer wrote.
The judge added that the issues the defense noted in its motion do not raise substantial questions regarding guilt or innocence, and the evidence meets the “proof evident, presumption great” standard.
Prosecutors also submitted discovery regarding FBI evidence on Thursday, according to court records. Detectives have used FBI DNA analysis during its investigation, which they said tied Keen-Warren to the case.