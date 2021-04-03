Abingdon woman seeks release in Florida clown case

After the shooting, all four witnesses said they saw the person calmly walk toward the Chrysler and leave the community.

About 10 years after the shooting, detectives interviewed two employees at a Publix store where two employees said a woman bought flowers and balloons that were similar to the flowers found at the scene of the shooting.

The following day, detectives returned to the store and showed the employees a photo line-up containing a picture of Keen-Warren, who was considered a person of interest at the time, and five other women. Neither employee could identify the person in the lineup, defense attorneys said in their motion.

A detective also received a call from the owner of the Spotlight Cappezzio, a costume shop in West Palm Beach, who said that two of the employees sold a woman a clown costume two days before the shooting.

Several detectives have investigated the case over the years, but it wasn’t until Detective Paige McCann joined the case that evidence was presented to a grand jury.

Defense attorneys say that McCann did not uncover any new evidence aside from microscopic hair and DNA analysis performed by the FBI.