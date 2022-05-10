Abingdon woman dies in car crash

An Abingdon woman died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, May 4, near the intersection of Route 58 and Bethel Road in Washington County.

Frances E. Goodson, 86, of Abingdon, Virginia, was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center where she died from her injuries, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

According to the release, Goodson’s 2007 Pontiac Grand-Prix pulled from Bethel Road into the travel lanes of Route 58 and the path of a 2019 Kia Sorrento driven by Michael C. Fizer, 22, of Damascus, Virginia. The release said the Kia could not avoid the Pontiac and struck it in the driver’s side.

Fizer was transported from the scene for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.