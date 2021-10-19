 Skip to main content
Abingdon weather station out after data line cut
Abingdon weather station out after data line cut

ABINGDON, Va. – Weather data from the Virginia Highlands Airport weather reporting station has been down since earlier this month and may not be restored until November.

The cable that facilitates the transmission of data from Abingdon’s weather station to the National Weather Service office at Morristown, Tennessee, was severed in early October, Airport Manager Mickey Hines said.

The data line transmits such information as temperatures, barometric pressure, dew point, wind speed and the amount of precipitation over the past 24 hours, according to Hines.

Now, it just says “N/A” for “not available,” he said.

The accident happened in the course of the runway extension construction project.

“It was an accident. Those things happen,” Hines said, while explaining the line was apparently not clearly marked.

It was severed by an extraction crew a couple of weeks ago, according to Hines.

The contactor, Bakers Construction, is responsible for repairing the damaged cable, Hines said. Yet no decision has been made on who will pay for the repair.

“That’s a special cable that carries all that data for the National Weather Service,” Hines said.

That cable has been on order but has yet to arrive.

“I checked with them last week and they hope to have it by the end of next week,” Hines said. “We certainly hope it’s not later than the end of October.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

