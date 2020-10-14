Abingdon Town Hall limits public access due to quarantine

ABINGDON, Va. — Public access to Abingdon Town Hall will be limited through Friday because of “quarantines imposed on several employees,” according to a Tuesday morning press release from the town government.
The building will keep its second-floor Main Street entrance open to the public, along with the outside cashier’s window, but its first floor will stay closed to the public through Friday, the release states.
Town Hall is located at 133 W. Main St. in Abingdon.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.