Abingdon town council votes to rezone Hassinger House property

ABINGDON, Va. — Walter Jenny urged Abingdon Town Council not to rezone the Hassinger House along Cummings Street at Monday’s Town Council meeting.

Jenny, president of the Historical Society of Washington County, Virginia, called the century-old house “iconic” and expressed concerns that it might be torn down if rezoned.

Rezoning the house from residential to an office/business status would indicate that the property was more important — or worth more — than the actual house, Jenny said.

Jenny suggested the town sell the property then consider its zoning status.

“I believe you can make this decision about zoning at a later time when you do have an offer,” Jenny said.

In the end, though, the Town Council voted to rezone the property despite Jenny’s comments during the public hearing.

“I know you want the money. I know you want to have the revenue,” Jenny said.

Town Council member Mike Owens suggested dispensing the second reading of Monday’s rezoning ordinance. That means the decision is final.

The town wants to sell the property and hopes to make as much as $600,000, according to Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Morani announced that the Coomes Recreation Center’s swimming pool is scheduled to open on June 2.

