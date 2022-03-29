 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Abingdon Town Council to determine how to fill vacant seat Monday

BHC logo square

Abingdon’s Town Council is slated to consider how, or if, to file a vacant seat on the board at its Monday, April 4 meeting.

 

The seat is left open following the Friday death of James "Scabbo" Anderson. Anderson, the town's first African-American member of the council, was elected to the position in 2020.

Anderson James

Anderson

 

“It’s a very emotional sort of thing,” Abingdon’s Interim Town Manager Earl Mathers said Tuesday. “People are really kind of hurting over this.”

 

Mathers expects the Town Council to seek candidates interested in filling Anderson’s term, which expires in 2024.

“Typically, what happens is it’s kind of an application process,” Mathers said.

 

Town Attorney Cameron Bell, said the Town Council has 45 days from the time of Anderson’s death to appoint a replacement. That comes on or about May 9.

Still, the Town Council could skip an appointment to fill Anderson’s seat in the interim, Bell explained.

“Technically, they could wait until somebody was elected,” Bell said. “It doesn’t say that there’s a penalty if council doesn’t appoint someone.”

 

Immediately, Bell said, the Town Council is set to consider petitioning the Washington County Circuit Court to seek permission to hold a special election to fill Anderson’s term.

 

A primary election is scheduled in Washington County June 21, said the county’s director of elections, Derek Lyall.

 

Likely, though, an election to fill the remainder of Anderson’s term would occur on the next regular election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Bell said.

 

At that time, the seats of three Abingdon Town Council members – Derek Webb, Mike Owens and Donna Quetsch – are up for grabs.

If the court approves holding the election to fill Anderson’s term on Nov. 8, that could put four of the five town council seats up for election.

 

In previous years, town elections had been held in May. But state law now requires elections to be held in November.

“It’s a little bit funky,” Bell said. “This is the first year that we haven’t had May elections.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

